Indian Shares End Slightly Lower In Volatile Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly lower after a choppy session on Tuesday as oil prices fluctuated after declining for four consecutive sessions, and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve policymakers reinforced expectations of further interest-rate hikes by the U.S. central bank this year.

Investors waited on the sidelines ahead of a meeting between leaders from the U.S. and Gulf nations on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.

Against the backdrop of the wars in Ukraine and Iran that show no signs of abating, U.S. President Donald Trump will have a flurry of diplomatic meetings with 11 world leaders.

Trump is set to address UN General Assembly later today and is expected to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

As the Saudi-Houthi conflict rages on, Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders impacted by the war with Iran to discuss the conflict and focus on plans for a postwar strategy.

Investors also await the outcome of this week's summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with AI, trade and investment on the agenda.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex gave up early gains to end the session down 329.91 points, or 0.44 percent, at 74,529.08. The NSE Nifty index dropped 85.30 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,329.

While the BSE mid-cap index ended little changed with a positive bias, the small-cap index dipped 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was neutral on the BSE, with 2,181 shares falling while 2,171 shares rose and 229 shares closed unchanged.

Information stocks suffered heavy losses after an index of U.S. semiconductor stocks jumped over 4 percent on Monday amid fresh optimism around global semiconductor demand.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi and LTM fell 1-3 percent as Meta's new AI agent app Muse rocketed to the top of the App Store in just ten days, reviving investor enthusiasm for the chip sector.

Among other prominent decliners, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, SBI, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Trent and Bajaj FinServ dropped 1-2 percent.