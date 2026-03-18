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18.03.2026 11:28:36

Indian Shares Extend Gains For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended higher for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as oil prices fell on signs of rising inventory and news that Iraqi and Kurdish authorities have agreed to resume oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port, offering some relief to investors worried about supply disruptions caused by the escalating U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 633.29 points, or 0.83 percent, to 76,704.13, extending gains for a third day running, with IT and auto stocks leading the surge after recent weakness.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 196.65 points, or 0.83 percent, to 23,777.80, extending recovery from last week's sharp decline triggered by tensions in West Asia.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes soared 1.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 3,195 shares rising while 1,094 shares declined and 143 shares closed unchanged.

Eternal soared 3.4 percent after brokerage JM Financial maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock and asked investors to "aggressively accumulate" the stock at current levels with a 12 to 18-month horizon.

IT stocks posted broad-based gains after fresh announcements at Nvidia GTC 2026 fueled optimism over AI demand and next-generation computing. TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra rallied 2-3 percent. Cyclicals and infrastructure-linked stocks advanced, with Larsen & Toubro rising 1.8 percent, Adani Ports adding 2.5 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra climbing 2.7 percent, reflecting continued optimism around domestic capex trends.

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