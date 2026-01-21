21.01.2026 05:50:37

Indian Shares Extend Losses On Tariff Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous two sessions, driven by mounting anxieties regarding the Federal Reserve's institutional autonomy and intensified tensions between the U.S. and European allies over Greenland.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 303 points, or 0.4 percent, to 81,871 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 84 points, or 0.4 percent, at 25, 147.

AU Small Finance Bank fell nearly 2 percent despite posting strong Q3 results.

United Spirits lost 3 percent after Q3 margins fell short of estimates.

Shoppers Stop was down almost 3 percent after third-quarter consolidated profit declined 69 percent year-on-year.

JSW Energy dropped 1 percent after its subsidiary, JSW Thermal Energy Two, signed a power purchase agreement with WBSEDCL.

Persistent Systems tumbled 3.4 percent after a block deal on NSE worth Rs. 20.55 crores involving 32632 shares at Rs. 6296.00 per share.

Eternal rallied 1.4 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose over 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Embassy Developments gained 1 percent after the real estate developer announced plans to invest Rs 4,500 crore across residential projects in Mumbai.

RBL Bank advanced 1.6 percent. The Competition Commission of India has approved Emirates NBD's proposal to acquire a majority stake in the bank.

