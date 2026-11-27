(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly lower in early trade on Friday as global technology stocks stabilized after recent string of losses and a strike on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan region heightened concerns over supply disruptions from the Middle East.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 243 points, or 0.3 percent, at 84,083 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,844.

IT stocks traded lower after rising sharply in the previous session. HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS all fell around 2 percent.

In the financial sector, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank all were down around 1 percent.

Schaeffler India fell about 2 percent after its promoter Schaeffler Schweinfurt Beteiligungs GmbH pared its 6.5 percent stake in the Indian company.

International Gemological Institute rallied 3 percent after its promoter BCP Asia II Topco announced plans to sell 1.55 percent stake in the company through block deals.

Lemon Tree Hotels rose about 1 percent after opening a 54-room franchised hotel, Keys Select, in Pali, Maharashtra.

Waaree Renewable Technologies soared 12 percent on bagging a Rs 12 crore confirmed work order for a 120 MWp solar EPC project.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose about 1 percent after announcing it is targeting Rs. 3,914 crore revenue and Rs. 775 crore EBITDA by FY29.