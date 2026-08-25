Indian Shares Reverse Course To End Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed an early slide to end modestly higher on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent highs following reports that the Treasury could use its near $1 trillion General Account to help fund its recently announced bond buyback program.

Investors also took comfort in a softer-than-feared U.S. sanctions package against Iran that warned all countries to stop doing business with Iran or face secondary sanctions.

Brent crude futures extended overnight losses to trade around $88 a barrel as enforcement details of the new measures remained sketchy and the Treasury Department stopped short of imposing any penalties, helping ease fears over potential disruption to near-term crude flows.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 286.98 points, or 0.37 percent, at 77,656.09, reversing early losses.

The NSE Nifty index rose 115.50 points, or 0.48 percent, to 24,334.55. The BSE mid-cap index added 0.4 percent while the small-cap index dipped 0.2 percent.

The market breadth was slightly weak on the BSE, with 2,218 shares falling while 2,105 shares rose and 202 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Titan Company, Trent, Infosys, Adani Ports and Indigo climbed 1-2 percent.