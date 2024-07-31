|
INFICON with increased Results in Second Quarter 2024
INFICON's (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) second quarter 2024 revenue increased 8.3% over the preceding first quarter. Compared with the same period of last year, this represents an organic decline of 1.2% and an overall decline of 2.3%, excluding 0.5%pt from acquisitions and a negative impact of 1.6%pt from currency fluctuations. The gross margin improved to 47.1% up from 45.0% a year ago. The operating income increased to USD 33.7 million, yielding a margin of 20.2% after 19.5% recorded for the same period of last year. The net result for the period rose from USD 24.8 million last year to USD 26.5 million; resulting in a stronger net profit margin of 15.9%, up from 14.5% a year ago. Earnings per share were USD 10.86 after USD 10.14 calculated for end of June last year.
INFICON’s biggest market Semiconductor & Vacuum Coating made up for 50.3% of the Group’s second quarter sales. With USD 84.0 million, sales to this market mark a new quarterly record and increased by 28.8% compared with the first quarter and by 2.5% against the same quarter last year. Most of the quarterly sales increase came from Asia where both, the OEM business with equipment manufacturers as well as the end user business with chip makers benefitted. Sales to Europe and North America were, in contrast, roughly flat.
Sales generated in the Refrigeration, Air Conditioning & Automotive market continued to grow and contributed 21.7% to Group sales. The sales volume increased by 8.5% in the yearly, and 10.8% in the sequential comparison. Year-on-year, INFICON saw a considerably lower business volume in Europe while sales to Asia and America grew substantially. When compared with the first quarter 2024, INFICON achieved higher sales volumes in all regions, most markedly so in America.
Second quarter sales in INFICON's smallest market, Security & Energy, which is strongly influenced by large government contracts, increased by 14.1% year-on-year or by 8.2% sequentially to a new quarterly high of USD 11.2 million. As the supply chain situation continues to normalize, the focus remains on the ongoing reduction of the order backlog.
With 46.8% of sales, Asia continues to be the most important sales region for INFICON, followed by America (27.9%) and Europe (24.6%). While the sales generated in Asia slowed 4.4% compared with the second quarter of last year, they picked up 17.8% when compared with this year’s first quarter. Sales generated with American customers went a new quarterly high of USD 46.5 million, up 2.3% in both comparisons. For Europe, the sales show both a slight decline in the annual (-4.4%) and the quarterly assessments (-0.5%).
About INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
