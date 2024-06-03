|
Initiation of Coverage on accesso Technology Group (ACSO): Unique solutions provider to global leisure industry
Hardman & Co Research – Initiation of Coverage – accesso Technology Group (ACSO): Unique solutions provider to global leisure industry
accesso provides technology solutions to the global leisure and attractions industry, servicing more than 1,200 venues across 34 countries. While the share price slumped from late 2018 and bottomed during the pandemic, the group is now on a new footing. Following a five-year break, the company has made four acquisitions to help drive fresh momentum. These acquisitions add functional breadth to the offering as well as increased geographical spread. The company has a unique business profile and a leading market position, supported by healthy cash generation and a strong balance sheet. Despite the recent rally, at 15x our FY26e earnings, the rating remains well below the heady days of 2014-18.
