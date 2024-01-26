26.01.2024 23:29:00

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock
CUSIP: 45781V101
Ticker Symbol: IIPR

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

 

Allocable to 2023

Taxable Ordinary Dividend

 

Return of Capital

 

Long-Term Capital Gain

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1)

Section

199A

Dividend(2)

12/30/2022

01/13/2023

$1.800000

$1.470000

$1.470000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.470000

03/31/2023

04/14/2023

$1.800000

$1.800000

$1.800000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.800000

06/30/2023

07/14/2023

$1.800000

$1.800000

$1.800000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.800000

09/29/2023

10/13/2023

$1.800000

$1.800000

$1.800000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.800000

12/29/2023

01/12/2024

$1.820000

$0.830000

$0.830000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.830000

 

Totals

$9.020000

$7.700000

$7.700000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$7.700000

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP: 45781V200
Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

 

Allocable to 2023

Taxable Ordinary Dividend

 

Return of Capital

 

Long-Term Capital Gain

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1)

Section

199A

Dividend(2)

03/31/2023

04/14/2023

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

06/30/2023

07/14/2023

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

09/29/2023

10/13/2023

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

12/29/2023

01/12/2024

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

 

Totals

$2.250000

$2.250000

$2.250000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.250000

(1)

 

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Long-Term Capital Gain amounts.

(2)

  These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 29, 2023 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.83 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes and $0.99 allocable to 2024 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by IIP on January 26, 2023 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2022 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 was a split-year distribution, with $0.33 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and $1.47 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 was allocable entirely to 2022 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Propertiesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Propertiesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Innovative Industrial Properties 86,85 1,64% Innovative Industrial Properties

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen