Inogen Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Reported total revenue of $72.2 million, in line with company expectations, reflecting a decrease of 10.2%; currency fluctuations accounted for 1.7% of the decrease.

Continued progress on rental strategy led to a 25.4% increase in rental revenue, primarily due to higher rental patients on service and higher reimbursement rates.

GAAP net loss of $20.3 million, adjusted net loss of $14.5 million and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $11.8 million, all slightly better than company expectations.

Increased total covered lives to approximately 160 million with the recent additions of two large private healthcare payers in support of Inogen’s prescriber channel and overall rental strategy.

Notified that we will be granted reimbursement in France for Rove 6.

"First quarter revenue was in line with our internal expectations. We remain confident that our focus on revenue growth and disciplined execution will support our return to profitability and result in an anticipated positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 2023,” said Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that 2023 is an inflection point for Inogen with continued successful execution on our channel strategy, further advancement of our innovation agenda, and focus on returning to profitability.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First quarter total revenue decreased 10.2% to $72.2 million from $80.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in direct-to-consumer sales and international business-to-business sales, partially offset by higher domestic business-to-business sales and higher rental revenue.

Total gross margin was 42.6% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 43.5% in the comparative period in 2022. The decline was driven primarily by channel mix, partially offset by improved manufacturing productivity and higher average selling prices.

Total operating expense for the quarter, excluding restructuring costs, increased 4.6%. Total operating expense with restructuring costs was $52.6 million compared to $48.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 8.3%.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $20.3 million compared to GAAP net loss of $14.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss was $14.5 million compared to adjusted net loss of $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a negative $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $174.6 million as of March 31, 2023, and no debt outstanding.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are provided in the financial schedules that are a part of this press release. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is also included below under the heading "Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Quarterly Conference Call Information

Inogen will issue first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers (888) 645-4404

Non-US callers (862) 298-0702

Please reference Inogen to join the call. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Inogen's website at: http://investor.inogen.com/. This webcast will also be archived on the website for 6 months.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through May 11, 2023. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13737870.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, Inogen’s expectations for future revenue growth and profitability; and expectations for positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 2023. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "expects,” "will,” "intends,” "potential,” "possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue or expenses will not decrease; risks related cost inflation for components; the risks our innovation pipeline will not produce meaningful results; the impact of changes in reimbursement rates and reimbursement and regulatory policies; and the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; the risk that expenses and costs will exceed Inogen’s expectations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inogen has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of Inogen’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare Inogen’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans, to benchmark Inogen’s performance externally against competitors, and for certain compensation decisions. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Inogen's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Inogen encourages investors to carefully consider its results under U.S. GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release. For future periods, Inogen is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provision for income taxes, and certain other infrequently occurring items, such as acquisition-related costs, that may be incurred in the future.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Sales revenue $ 55,887 $ 67,402 Rental revenue 16,275 12,983 Total revenue 72,162 80,385 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 33,964 39,500 Cost of rental revenue, including depreciation of $3,078 and $2,638, respectively 7,465 5,879 Total cost of revenue 41,429 45,379 Gross profit 30,733 35,006 Operating expense Research and development 5,344 5,364 Sales and marketing 28,441 28,039 General and administrative 18,863 15,189 Total operating expense 52,648 48,592 Loss from operations (21,915 ) (13,586 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,525 29 Other income (expense) 237 (433 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,762 (404 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (20,153 ) (13,990 ) Provision for income taxes 196 224 Net loss $ (20,349 ) $ (14,214 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 170 (203 ) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency hedging — (528 ) Less: reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income — 454 Total net change in unrealized gains (losses) on foreign currency hedging — (74 ) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities 69 (8 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 239 (285 ) Comprehensive loss $ (20,110 ) $ (14,499 ) Basic net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (1) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.62 ) Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (1) (2) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic common shares 23,009,617 22,754,421 Diluted common shares 23,009,617 22,754,421

(1) Reconciliations of net loss attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted can be found in Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) Due to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 diluted loss per share is the same as basic.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (amounts in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,137 $ 187,014 Marketable securities 10,428 — Accounts receivable, net 53,885 62,725 Inventories, net 38,822 34,093 Income tax receivable 1,859 1,626 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,016 19,187 Total current assets 283,147 304,645 Property and equipment, net 45,942 43,269 Goodwill 32,887 32,852 Operating lease right-of-use asset 21,108 21,653 Other assets 2,590 2,622 Total assets $ 385,674 $ 405,041 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 32,183 $ 33,974 Accrued payroll 10,757 11,190 Warranty reserve - current 8,075 7,790 Operating lease liability - current 3,570 3,515 Deferred revenue - current 8,794 8,880 Total current liabilities 63,379 65,349 Warranty reserve - noncurrent 12,018 12,123 Operating lease liability - noncurrent 19,179 19,764 Deferred revenue - noncurrent 9,801 10,399 Total liabilities 104,377 107,635 Stockholders' equity Common stock 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 316,127 312,126 Accumulated deficit (34,849 ) (14,500 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4 ) (243 ) Total stockholders' equity 281,297 297,406 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 385,674 $ 405,041

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (unaudited) (amounts in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (20,349 ) $ (14,214 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,086 5,760 Loss on rental units and other assets 1,099 706 Gain on sale of former rental assets (21 ) (52 ) Provision for sales revenue returns and doubtful accounts 2,258 2,953 Provision for inventory losses 603 934 Stock-based compensation expense 3,442 2,665 Change in fair value of earnout liability — 630 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,581 (17,480 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,301 ) (18,098 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale securities (10,359 ) — Investment in property and equipment (1,076 ) (1,366 ) Production and purchase of rental equipment (5,733 ) (2,777 ) Proceeds from sale of former assets 58 91 Net cash used in investing activities (17,110 ) (4,052 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock options exercised 384 29 Proceeds from employee stock purchases 630 915 Payment of employment taxes related to release of restricted stock (455 ) (1,052 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 559 (108 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (25 ) 133 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (22,877 ) $ (22,125 )

Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except units and patients) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue by region and category Business-to-business domestic sales $ 12,585 $ 5,101 Business-to-business international sales 18,972 27,941 Direct-to-consumer domestic sales 24,330 34,360 Direct-to-consumer domestic rentals 16,275 12,983 Total revenue $ 72,162 $ 80,385 Additional financial measures Units sold 26,900 30,400 Net rental patients as of period-end 45,800 43,200

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (20,349 ) $ (14,214 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest income (1,525 ) (29 ) Provision for income taxes 196 224 Depreciation and amortization 4,086 5,760 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (17,592 ) (8,259 ) Stock-based compensation 3,442 2,665 Acquisition-related expenses 554 — Restructuring-related and other charges (1) 1,809 — Change in fair value of earnout liability — 630 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (11,787 ) $ (4,964 )

Three months ended March 31, Net Loss Diluted EPS Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and Diluted EPS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Results (GAAP) $ (20,349 ) $ (14,214 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.62 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangibles 26 2,147 Stock-based compensation 3,442 2,665 Acquisition-related expenses 554 Restructuring-related and other charges (1) 1,809 — Change in fair value of earnout liability — 630 Income tax impact of adjustments (2) — 87 Adjusted $ (14,518 ) $ (8,685 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.38 )

(1) Charges represent the costs associated with workforce reductions and associated costs and other restructuring-related activities. (2) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 0% for 2023 and -1.6% for 2022, which is due to the recording of a valuation allowance.

Three months ended

March 31, Non-GAAP constant currency revenue 2023 2022 Business-to-business domestic sales $ 12,585 $ 5,101 Business-to-business international sales 18,972 27,941 Direct-to-consumer domestic sales 24,330 34,360 Direct-to-consumer domestic rentals 16,275 12,983 Total revenue (GAAP) 72,162 80,385 Hedging gains — 600 Total revenue, excluding hedging effect (non-GAAP) 72,162 79,785 Exchange rate impact 860 1,424 Constant currency revenues (non-GAAP) $ 73,022 $ 81,209 Revenue growth (GAAP) -10.2 % Constant currency revenue growth (non-GAAP) -8.5 %

