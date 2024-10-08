Inogen Launches Rove 4 Portable Oxygen Concentrator, Delivering the Highest Oxygen Output in the Lightest Weight 4-Setting POC

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that it has commenced the U.S. market release of the Inogen® Rove 4™ Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

With an additional, fourth flow setting delivering up to 840ml/min of medical grade oxygen, in a lightweight user-friendly design of less than 3 lbs1 and three battery configurations providing up to 5 hours and 45 minutes of operation2, the versatility of Rove 4 empowers patients with choices that may help them with normal activities of daily living.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of Rove 4, a meaningful step forward in our intent to serve patients in need of oxygen therapy while allowing them to remain ambulatory,” said Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is an important milestone, and we are excited to work with patients and prescribers to deliver the positive impact of Rove 4 technology.”

According to Neil MacIntyre, MD, of Duke University Medical Center, "It is exciting to see the continuing innovation of portable oxygen concentrators to help advance the ambulation of long-term oxygen therapy patients. The Inogen Rove 4 should play a meaningful role on this journey.”

The Rove 4 utilizes Inogen’s patented pulse-dose Intelligent Delivery Technology®3. This technology provides unparalleled triggering sensitivity to quickly detect a breath and deliver oxygen within the first 250 milliseconds of the inspiration, where oxygen has the most effect on lung gas exchange.

Designed for reliability, the Rove 4 offers a best-in-class expected service life of up to 8 years4.

1 2.9 lbs when used with standard battery.

2 At setting 1.

3 Pulse-dose based Intelligent Delivery Technology® ensures that oxygen therapy is delivered efficiently and effectively in all modes of use.

4 When used for less than 8 hours per day.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements with respect to the announced changes to management; statements concerning or implying Inogen’s future financial performance; the ability of management personnel to contribute to the execution of Inogen’s strategic plans and goals. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "expects,” "will,” "intends,” "potential,” "possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, and risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated future financial performance or strategic goals. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; risks associated with international operations; and the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue from recent or future technology acquisitions or that expenses and costs related thereto will exceed Inogen’s expectations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the calendar quarter ended June 30, 2024 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008928593/en/