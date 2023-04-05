|
05.04.2023 00:09:00
Inogen to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.
Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.
For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404006095/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Inogen Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|: Inogen stock price target cut to $26 from $36 at Needham (MarketWatch)
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: Inogen legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Inogen stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Inogen Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inogen Inc
|10,80
|0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Dow Jones startet stabil -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt am Mittwoch ein gemischtes Bild. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.