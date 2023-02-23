Inogen to Provide Strategy Update on February 27, 2023

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At the event, Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristin Caltrider, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the Company’s commercial and innovation strategies.

A live audio webcast and archived recording of the presentation will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN) is a leading global medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen supports patient respiratory care by developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative best-in-class portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen partners with patients, prescribers, home medical equipment providers, and distributors to make its oxygen therapy products widely available allowing patients the chance to remain ambulatory while managing the impact of their disease.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005533/en/