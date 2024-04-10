Inogen to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. On the same day, the Company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers (877) 841-3961

Non-US callers (201) 689-8589

Please reference Inogen to join the call. A live audio webcast and archived recording of the conference call will be available to all interested parties through the News / Events page on the Inogen Investor Relations website. This webcast will also be archived on the website for 6 months.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through May 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and reference Conference ID: 13745058.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

