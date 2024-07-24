Inseego Adds to Operational Leadership Team with New Appointments

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs, today announced the recent appointments of David Markland in the newly-created role of Chief Product Officer; Dean Antonilli as SVP Sales, Service Providers; and Sal Aroon in the new role of Vice President and Head of Operations. The leadership team additions bring a strong combination of deep wireless operational experience, technical expertise, and change management acumen. These latest additions further enhance Inseego’s position of delivering its innovative and leading products and cloud services to its customers and service provider partners in addressing compelling market needs and growth.

David Markland leads the product management, customer experience, customer support and solutions architecture teams as Chief Product Officer. He is responsible for aligning Inseego’s hardware, software and services strategy with the overall revenue and profitability goals of the company. Before joining Inseego, he served as Vice President and General Manager of the AirLink router business at Semtech, where he contributed to the development of the world's smallest rugged 5G router that helped open mobile broadband into mission-critical environments. A wireless industry veteran who has been at the forefront of integrating pioneering technology into business-critical and mission-critical applications for the last 24 years, Markland’s experience includes various roles in product management, research and development, technical sales, project management, and customer support.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Service Providers, Dean Antonilli leads Inseego’s service provider sales team, responsible for partnerships with cellular carriers, multi-service operators (MSOs), managed service providers (MSPs), and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Through these partnerships, Dean and his team continue to drive Inseego's innovative mobile broadband and FWA solutions to enterprise, SMB, and public sector customers. A seasoned leader with nearly three decades of experience in the wireless communications industry, Dean previously held a pivotal role at Sierra Wireless/Semtech, where he led the Airlink router sales teams across North America and EMEA. His career also includes a 23-year tenure with Verizon Wireless and its legacy companies, where he focused on enterprise and government segments and was recognized with the Verizon President’s Cabinet award 5 times.

"We continue to add leadership and execution talent to the team here at Inseego as we said we would in growing the business and evolving our product portfolio,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer. "Dave’s broad experience with hardware development and Dean’s deep relationships with service providers has allowed them to hit the ground running to make a meaningful impact to the business.”

Serving as Inseego’s new Vice President of Operations, Sal Aroon oversees the company’s global manufacturing operations, supply chain logistics, global procurement, and distribution functions. His responsibilities include strategic collaboration with key contract manufacturing and ODM partners, driving scalability and optimizing supply chain processes while focusing on ensuring cost-competitiveness and maintaining high-quality standards. Prior to joining Inseego, Sal was VP of Operations at FORM, a manufacturer of augmented reality smart swim goggles. Before FORM Sal held various leadership roles at Sierra Wireless where he was responsible for strategic planning across numerous contract manufacturers and played a pivotal role in aligning operational metrics with corporate goals.

"We are excited about the potential to further streamline our operations and leverage the relationships with our key contract manufacturing partners as we look to optimize the supply chain and grow the business,” said Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer. "Sal has a proven track record of strategic collaboration and increasing scale and leverage in operations, and we look forward to the impact he will make on the organization.”

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com. #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a trademark of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724792430/en/