19.04.2023 14:00:00

Inseego Corp. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the stock market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Inseego will host a webcast and conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A Q&A session with analysts will be held directly after the prepared remarks.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://investor.inseego.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

Alternatively, participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176820/f8ae62fe60, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. To access the call without pre-registration, dial 1-844-282-4463 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5613.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through May 17, 2023. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 3753623 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com

©2023. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

