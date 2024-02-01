Inseego Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Feburary 21, 2024

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 after the financial markets close on February 21, 2024.

The financial statements and earnings press release will be made available at www.inseego.com and will be filed under Inseego’s profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a webcast and conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://investor.inseego.com. Participants may alternatively pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186208/fb845e01a0 that will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call; to access the conference call without pre-registration, dial 1-844-282-4463 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5613.

The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks and an audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call and go through March 6, 2024. To hear a replay of the call, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 6171170 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201190366/en/