Inseego Launches Next-Generation 5G Indoor Router with UScellular for FWA Applications

Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today announced the launch of the next-generation 5G indoor router FX3100, with UScellular. The new upgraded FX3100, which includes the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X62 5G Modem-RF System, adds new capabilities to the current generation FX2000 that has been well received in the market. The new FX3100 solution brings blazing fast broadband internet to residential, enterprise and SMB customers in an attractive and small form factor that can be easily deployed by end users.

"UScellular is having success providing broadband internet services using their state-of-the-art 5G network in their region,” said Ritesh Mukherjee, Senior Vice President of 5G Products at Inseego. "We are very proud to be working with UScellular to continue to bring new 5G FWA innovations to the market. Our 5G FWA solutions are highly secure, easy to deploy, and built for large-scale deployments. The FX3100 fits in nicely within our broad FWA portfolio, bringing a new choice to our customers.”

The UScellular Inseego Indoor Router FX3100 packs 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into a compact design that can fit into any space:

Best-in-class performance – With Inseego’s industry-leading antenna and RF technology, the FX3100 can deliver peak 5G speeds and reliable connections with sustained high throughput. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and can connect up to 64 devices simultaneously. The built-in dual ethernet ports support direct connection to a computer or to other routing devices.

– With Inseego’s industry-leading antenna and RF technology, the FX3100 can deliver peak 5G speeds and reliable connections with sustained high throughput. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and can connect up to 64 devices simultaneously. The built-in dual ethernet ports support direct connection to a computer or to other routing devices. Easy setup and management – The FX3100 can be set up easily (no service technician needed!) in a few minutes. The Inseego Mobile smartphone app makes it easy to optimize performance and manage the FX3100 settings.

– The FX3100 can be set up easily (no service technician needed!) in a few minutes. The Inseego Mobile smartphone app makes it easy to optimize performance and manage the FX3100 settings. Enterprise-grade security – Designed and developed in the U.S. with many layers of advanced security, the FX3100 safeguards data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, OpenVPN, guest Wi-Fi network and more.

For more information, please visit https://inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx3100/

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit https://inseego.com/ #Putting5GtoWork

©2023. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005474/en/