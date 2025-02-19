Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information 19 February 2025 at 7.50 a.m. EET

Inside Information: Marimekko’s Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid for 2024

The Board of Directors of Marimekko has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025 that for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2024, a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid. The Board proposes 17 April 2025 as the dividend payout record date and 28 April 2025 as the dividend payout date.

”Marimekko’s Board has decided to propose to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share will be paid for 2024. Marimekko’s financial position is strong, and the company’s business model and its strategy of profitable growth does not require significant capital. The Board believes that it is warranted to pay an extraordinary dividend for the year 2024 to the shareholders”, says Mika Ihamuotila, Chair of the Board Directors of Marimekko.

