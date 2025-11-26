Itron Aktie
WKN: 888379 / ISIN: US4657411066
|
26.11.2025 04:50:00
Inside the Digital Nerve System of Modern Utilities and the $100 Million Bet on Itron
Impax Asset Management Group plc disclosed a significant purchase of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares in its SEC filing dated November 06, 2025, increasing its position by $105.16 million during the quarter.According to an SEC filing published November 06, 2025, Impax Asset Management Group increased its investment in Itron by acquiring an estimated 890,040 shares during the quarter. The position’s value rose by $105.16 million, bringing the total holding to 1,588,950 shares, worth $197.15 million as of September 30, 2025.The filing shows a buy, with the Itron stake representing 1.15% of the fund’s 13F AUM after the trade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Itron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Itron verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Itron legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25