Insight Security Service Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, announced today it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status for its new Insight MXDR security service.

By achieving this status, Insight has proven its robust MXDR services, including a security operation center with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring and response capabilities, all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"Organizations must remain constantly vigilant against ever-changing threats. With Insight’s fully managed program and deep Microsoft expertise, our clients achieve complete visibility and confidence in the protection of their IT environment,” said Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions. "Our ability to meet Microsoft’s rigorous standards shows how adept we are at simplifying the complexities of security management. Our team of 1,500+ dedicated Microsoft architects, engineers and security analysts provide IT teams with access to AI and automation tools and support to detect emerging threats before they escalate. They can quickly adapt and scale cybersecurity readiness as the environment changes.”

Insight, an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and the worldwide Microsoft 2023 Solution Assessments Partner of the Year, is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). It holds 22 Microsoft Advanced Specializations, including all four security specializations for cloud security, identity and access management, information protection and governance, and threat protection.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, MISA lead. "Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome the Insight MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.”

Insight MXDR is available through Insight and the Microsoft Azure marketplace. For more information, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

