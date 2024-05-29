29.05.2024 03:27:12

Insmed Plans To Sell $500 Mln Of Shares Of Common Stock In Underwritten Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM) said that it plans to offer and sell $500 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Insmed intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering, Insmed said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Leerink Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

INSM closed Tuesday's regular trading at $48.06 up $26.06 or 118.45%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $0.06 or 0.12%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Insmed Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Insmed Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Insmed Inc. 49,00 4,70% Insmed Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: ATX und DAX in Rot erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt dürften mit Abgaben in den Donnerstag starten. An den Börsen Asiens geht es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen