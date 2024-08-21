|
21.08.2024 15:00:00
Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60
Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 19, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of September 5, 2024.
About Insperity
Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2023 revenues of $6.5 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240821246874/en/
