08.01.2024 17:54:06

Inspire Gains 8% On Announcement Of Preliminary Q4, FY23 Revenue

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) gained 8% after announcement of preliminary revenue for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The anticipated revenue for both periods were better than consensus estimates.

Currently, the shares of Inspire are trading up 8.50%, to $190.57 on a volume of 469,703 from previous close of $175.65. It had traded between $123.27 and $330 in the last 52-week period.

For fourth quarter, the company anticipates revenue of $192.3 million to $192.5 million, up 40% from last year, whereas analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters estimate it to be $177.94 million.

For full year 2023, the company expects revenue of $624.6 million to $624.8 million, up 53% than prior year, higher than analysts' estimate of $610.22 million.

The company said that it sees revenue for full year 2024 of $775 million to $785 million, up 24% to 26% from previous year. However, analysts estimate it to stand at $773.25 million for the same period.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Inspire Medical Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inspire Medical Systems Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inspire Medical Systems Inc Registered Shs 159,00 1,27% Inspire Medical Systems Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich höher -- ATX geht leichter aus dem Montagshandel -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Die Wall street zeigte sich freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es zum Wochenbeginn abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen