Installed Building Products Celebrates Five Years of Community Impact

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, is proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its community giving initiatives, which have significantly contributed over $10 million in educational scholarships and support to diverse nonprofits.

Over the last half-decade, IBP has focused on creating a sustainable impact through inclusive, trust-based philanthropy, corporate giving, and community impact programs. These efforts have successfully enriched educational, housing, and community programs, benefiting countless individuals and nonprofit organizations with a comprehensive approach to support and empowerment.

Key initiatives have included more than $6.5 million in grants to strengthen communities across the country through collaborations with organizations such as The Gary Sinise Foundation, Homeport, and House of Heroes Inc. Furthermore, the commitment to education has been highlighted by over $3.5 million in scholarships, in addition to significant financial assistance programs dedicated to enhancing employee welfare.

"As we celebrate this significant milestone, we're reminded of the collective power and impact of our community engagement efforts,” said Kelly Clifford Riehl, president of the Installed Building Products Foundation. "It's a testament to the shared commitment of our employees, partners, and supporters. This anniversary celebrates our shared achievements in fostering a more inclusive, empowered, and supported community. Together, we have created lasting change, and I am excited for the future of our initiatives.”

Funding for these impactful initiatives comes from executive and board member contributions, corporate support from IBP, and generous donations from employees. These efforts are managed in collaboration with the Columbus Foundation, ensuring that every contribution makes a meaningful difference. For further details, please visit installedbuildingproducts.com/sustainability.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of approximately 250 branch locations.

The Installed Building Products Foundation was started by and for IBP employees and their communities in 2019. Since its inception, alongside IBP corporate funds, the Foundation has donated over $10 million through its scholarship program, employee financial assistance, major grants, and matching gift options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319229542/en/