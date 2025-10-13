Installed Building Products Aktie

Installed Building Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XDU6 / ISIN: US45780R1014

14.10.2025 00:51:01

Installed Building Products Expands With Echols And Vanderkoy Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) announced the acquisitions of Echols Glass & Mirror, Inc. and Vanderkoy Bros, LLC, further strengthening its U.S. presence and diversifying revenue streams across residential and commercial markets.

Based in Buford, Georgia, Echols specializes in wholesale glass design, fabrication, and installation, offering products like mirrors, custom closets, and bath hardware across the Southeastern U.S. Vanderkoy, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, focuses on drywall and metal stud framing for new construction and renovation projects.

CEO Jeff Edwards said the acquisitions add over $16 million in annual revenue, contributing to a total of $55 million in acquired revenue in 2025. He emphasized that acquisitions remain central to IBP's growth strategy, driving expansion across multiple regions and product categories.

Monday, IBP closed at $240.32, up 0.47%, and is currently trading after hours at $245.29, up 2.07% on the NYSE.

