KKR Aktie

KKR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.08.2026 13:07:56

Integer Holdings Agrees To Be Acquired By KKR For $127/Share

(RTTNews) - Monday, Integer Holdings Corp. announced its decision to be acquired by an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion.

Under the acquisition agreement, Integer stockholders will receive $127 per share. The company's Board has unanimously approved the agreement after considering a range of potential alternatives and believes that the KKR deal represents the best path forward for Integer and delivers immediate and certain value to its stockholders.

Upon completion of the agreement, Integer will become a privately held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Also, as a part of KKR, Integer will have additional flexibility and long-term capital to invest in capacity, technology, innovation, and talent to support its customers.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

In the pre-market hours, KKR is trading at $102.60, up 1.19 percent on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KKR & Co Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KKR & Co Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KKR & Co Inc. 88,82 0,98% KKR & Co Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt deutlich zu -- DAX knackt erstmals 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot - KOSPI bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen