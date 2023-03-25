|
25.03.2023 11:23:48
Intel Co-founder And Philanthropist, Gordon Moore, Dies At 94
(RTTNews) - Intel co-founder and leading philanthropist Gordon Moore, passed away on March 24, 2023, at the age of 94.
Moore is survived by his wife Betty Irene Whitaker, sons Kenneth and Steven as well as four grandchildren.
At Intel, the company he co-founded in 1968 with Robert Noyce, Moore held the position of executive vice president until 1975, when he became president. Later on in 1979, he was appointed as both chairman of the board and chief executive officer, which he held until 1987. After relinquishing his CEO position in 1987, Moore remained as chairman of the board. He retired as chairman emeritus in 1997 and stepped down from the position in 2006.
Moore along with his wife Betty established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000 to support scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and preservation of the special character of the Bay Area.
Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said, "Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision. He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades. We at Intel remain inspired by Moore's Law and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted".
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.01.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.01.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.22
|Intel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.01.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.01.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.10.22
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|27,34
|2,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.