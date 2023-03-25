Intel Co-founder And Philanthropist, Gordon Moore, Dies At 94

(RTTNews) - Intel co-founder and leading philanthropist Gordon Moore, passed away on March 24, 2023, at the age of 94.

Moore is survived by his wife Betty Irene Whitaker, sons Kenneth and Steven as well as four grandchildren.

At Intel, the company he co-founded in 1968 with Robert Noyce, Moore held the position of executive vice president until 1975, when he became president. Later on in 1979, he was appointed as both chairman of the board and chief executive officer, which he held until 1987. After relinquishing his CEO position in 1987, Moore remained as chairman of the board. He retired as chairman emeritus in 1997 and stepped down from the position in 2006.

Moore along with his wife Betty established the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2000 to support scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and preservation of the special character of the Bay Area.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said, "Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision. He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades. We at Intel remain inspired by Moore's Law and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted".