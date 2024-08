Intel Stock Just Got Crushed. Here Are 3 Reasons It Could Go Even Lower.

If there were a trifecta for terrible earnings reports, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) would have just won it.The blue chip tech stock missed estimates in its second-quarter earnings report, offered guidance below expectations, eliminated its dividend, and announced a round of layoffs and cost cuts.Any of those news items on its own would have been enough to send the stock spiraling, but all four at once show a company in utter disarray, one that can't meet its own forecasts, maintain cash flow to return to investors, or allocate internal resources effectively.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool