15.02.2024 14:55:16
Intellia Collaborates With ReCode To Develop Gene Therapy For Cystic Fibrosis
(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with ReCode Therapeutics to develop gene editing therapies for Cystic fibrosis. The financial aspect of the tie-up is not revealed.
The collaboration is expected to leverage Intellia's proprietary CRISPR-based gene editing platform, including its DNA writing technology, and ReCode's proprietary Selective Organ Targeting lipid nanoparticle delivery platform to correct one or more CF disease-causing gene mutations.
As per the agreement, Intellia will be responsible for the design of the editing strategy, while ReCode will lead the subsequent preclinical, clinical development as well as worldwide commercialization.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, leading to the accumulation of thick mucus in the lungs, digestive systems, and other organs. It can result in life-threatening infections, respiratory failure, and other serious complications.
