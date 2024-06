Intellia Therapeutics Appoints Edward Dulac To Succeed Glenn Goddard As CFO

(RTTNews) - Gene editing company Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) announced Wednesday the appointment of Edward Dulac as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Treasurer, effective July 22, 2024.

Dulac will succeed Glenn Goddard who will step down from his role effective June 30, 2024.

Dulac is a highly accomplished biotechnology business leader and joins Intellia with more than 20 years of combined finance, business development and corporate strategy experience.

Most recently, Dulac served as CFO of Fate Therapeutics. Prior to that role, Dulac spent numerous years at Celgene (now Bristol Myers Squibb), where he held multiple positions including as Vice President, Business Development & Strategy.

Prior to Celgene, Dulac worked as a biopharmaceutical equity research analyst at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers and in corporate finance at Pfizer.