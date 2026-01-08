Gaming Corps AB Aktie
WKN DE: A14U9G / ISIN: SE0007100615
|
08.01.2026 17:45:00
Intel's New Gaming Chip Could End AMD's Handheld Gaming Monopoly
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) made a splash at CES 2026 with its new Panther Lake family of laptop CPUs. Panther Lake is built on the Intel 18A process and is expected to deliver major improvements in battery life and performance compared to Intel's last-generation chips. More than 200 PC models powered by the new chips are on their way, with devices expected to ship later this month.Panther Lake poses a real threat to AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) in the laptop market, but the company has even more to worry about. Intel is reportedly gunning for the handheld gaming PC market, which AMD currently dominates.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
