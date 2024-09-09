09.09.2024 11:30:02

Intercontinental Exchange: FCA Reminds Users Of Cessation Of Final Three LIBOR Settings

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that it will not use its powers to compel ICE Benchmark Administration, the authorized and regulated administrator of LIBOR, to continue to publish the 1-, 3- and 6-Month "synthetic" U.S. dollar LIBOR settings after September 30, 2024. These final three remaining LIBOR settings will cease after publication on this date. No new LIBOR settings will be published following September 30, 2024.

The users of LIBOR should take appropriate legal and regulatory advice in all relevant jurisdictions to ensure they understand and are prepared for the impact of the cessation of the remaining synthetic LIBOR settings on them and their counterparties.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc 146,78 0,26% IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen