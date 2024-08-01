|
01.08.2024 13:46:41
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $632 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $876 million or $1.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $2.897 billion from $2.336 billion last year.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $632 Mln. vs. $799 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.897 Bln vs. $2.336 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IntercontinentalExchange Group Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc
|138,62
|-0,79%