01.08.2024 13:46:41

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $632 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $876 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $2.897 billion from $2.336 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $632 Mln. vs. $799 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.897 Bln vs. $2.336 Bln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc 138,62 -0,79% IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc

