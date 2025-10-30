Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $816 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $657 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $980 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $3.007 billion from $3.033 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $816 Mln. vs. $657 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $3.007 Bln vs. $3.033 Bln last year.