Interface Circular Approach Recognized by The World Economic Forum and McKinsey as a Circularity Lighthouse in the Built Environment

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, announces that its circular approach to the production of carpet tile products is recognized as one of three "Circularity Lighthouses in the Built Environment” by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and McKinsey & Company. Announced at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, the new designation recognizes pioneering circular solutions showcasing innovation, impact, and value.

The distinction recognizes Interface for its circular supply chain and manufacturing of carpet tile products produced at scale for the commercial flooring industry. The company’s carpet tiles feature circular raw materials, like bio-based materials that keep carbon from reentering the atmosphere, and can be recycled and reused through the company’s ReEntry and Reclamation™ program. Through these efforts and other innovations, Interface offers the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile in the industry.

"Having our circular approach to carpet tile production recognized as a Circularity Lighthouse is a huge honor for Interface,” says Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. "This designation reinforces our leadership in sustainability across the commercial flooring market. To join this Lighthouse network will further our contributions to the circular economy movement and allow us to share our continued sustainability learnings with other organizations on a similar journey.”

The recognition coincides with a crucial moment in the fight against climate change. Studies indicate that circularity can eliminate 75% of embodied carbon emissions in the built environment. The Circular Lighthouse network aims to drive industry-wide changes toward circularity, uniting like-minded organizations in a common goal.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products. A leader in sustainability, Interface is working toward achieving its verified Science Based Targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

