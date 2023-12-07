Interface Elects Catherine Marcus to Board of Directors

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, has appointed Catherine Marcus to its Board of Directors.

Marcus is steeped in the commercial real estate industry and brings a deep understanding of the corporate office segment, a critical area of focus and growth for Interface. With her extensive insights into the dynamic needs of its core commercial customers, she will help Interface identify growth opportunities and drive the company to deliver differentiated, design-forward, market-leading premium flooring solutions to this important segment, among others.

Catherine serves as the Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer of PGIM Real Estate, one of the world’s largest global real estate investment managers and a major profit center of PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). She is responsible for global strategy and oversees PGIM Real Estate’s business and investment operations globally. She is also a member of the board of directors for Skanska AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SKA B), the multinational construction company.

"Cathy is a visionary leader and brings invaluable strategic perspective and insight to Interface," said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. "She has an amazing track record in the real estate investment industry and knows our corporate office customers, what they need, and how the landscape is evolving – with her guidance, Interface can serve them even better. She also brings years of global experience to the table, understanding how to motivate and lead local teams while driving global efficiency and consistency. I am confident that her insights will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth and delivering shareholder value.”

Since joining Prudential Financial in 1998, Marcus has revitalized PGIM Real Estate by striking a balance between centralized control of operations and on-the-ground business agility, which is a model very similar to Interface with its integrated, global operations. In addition, her contributions transformed PGIM Real Estate into the technologically advanced, high-margin global enterprise it is today, and she will guide the team on new approaches to support the company’s efficiency and productivity objectives.

Marcus has a Bachelor of Science degree in Real Estate Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Real Estate Investment and Development from New York University.

Interface's board now includes the following 10 directors:

John Burke, CEO, Trek Bicycle Corporation

Dwight Gibson, former CEO, BlueLinx Holdings, Inc.

Daniel Hendrix, Board Chairman; former CEO, Interface

Laurel Hurd, CEO, Interface

Christopher Kennedy, Board Lead Independent Director; Chairman, Kennedy Real Estate

Joseph Keough, Chairman and CEO, Wood Partners

Catherine Kilbane, former SVP, General Counsel and Secretary, The Sherwin Williams Company

David Kohler, Chair and CEO, Kohler Co.

Catherine Marcus, Co-CEO and COO, PGIM Real Estate

Robert T. O’Brien, former Deputy Managing Partner, Growth & Offerings, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Visit the Interface investor website at https://investors.interface.com for additional information.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions enterprise with an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products, where everything is third-party certified carbon neutral. With our design approach to flooring systems, we help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the planet. Our range includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® by Interface rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces.

Interface is third-party certified as a Carbon Neutral Enterprise. We neutralized our carbon impact across our entire business, including all operations and our full value chain, marking an important milestone toward our objective to become a restorative and carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, our sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability, and our Carbon Neutral Enterprise certification at https://www.interface.com/US/en-US/sustainability/carbon-neutral-enterprise.html.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207740242/en/