Interface Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (IFSIA) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.6 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.9 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $331 million from $297.4 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.6 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $331 Mln vs. $297.4 Mln last year.