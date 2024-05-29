Interface Releases 2024 Design Trend Index

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE), the global flooring solutions company and leader in sustainability, today shares its 2024 Design Trend Index, which explores the latest trends pushing boundaries in commercial spaces.

"Good design is about more than just aesthetics,” says Kelly Simcox, Head of Global Design at Interface. "It is the connection between us and the built environment. As the workplace continues to evolve, as trends cycle faster, and as how we collaborate changes, our spaces must be designed to do more and mean more. At Interface, we strive to create innovative products that aren’t only beautiful, but deliver on form, function, and our customers’ sustainability objectives to meet the evolving needs of commercial interiors.”

In the Index, design experts at Interface highlight both time-tested and forward-looking trends found in today’s commercial spaces, including:

Enduring Essentials : Some design elements are timeless. Explore the looks that never go out of style.

Some design elements are timeless. Explore the looks that never go out of style. Naturalism : Contrast on-trend brutalism and find your ‘zen’ with calming touches that nod to nature.

Contrast on-trend brutalism and find your ‘zen’ with calming touches that nod to nature. Versatile Spaces: Here design meets innovation. Test the limits of what commercial interiors can do.

The report features a first look at the company’s two new global collections that previewed at Clerkenwell Design Week and are formally launching this June during NeoCon and Fulton Market Design Days. Inspired by crafted textiles and natural forms, the collections are designed to help architects and designers create dynamic, high-performing, and beautiful spaces.

Customizing Commercial Design

The 2024 Design Trend Index also explores the increasing desire for customization in commercial spaces. To meet this growing trend, Interface offers its customers the ability to consult with the Interface Design Studio (IDS), which is a team of dedicated flooring design experts that provide support for everything from product selection to installation, all as a value-added service.

"Design, even in commercial settings, is personal,” says Simcox. "Our IDS team leverages technology and their deep design experience to customize product colors and patterns and develop unique, space-specific floor designs for our customers. We know every project has different priorities, and in using IDS, both designers and end-users can rely on our team’s flooring expertise to facilitate their project’s flooring goals across aesthetics, performance, and sustainability, so they can focus on other areas that need their attention.”

To read the full 2024 Design Trend Index, please visit here. For more information about Interface’s design story, visit interface.com/designstudio.

About Interface

Interface, Inc., (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global flooring solutions company and sustainability leader, offering an integrated portfolio of carpet tile and resilient flooring products that includes Interface® carpet tile and LVT, nora® rubber flooring, and FLOR® premium area rugs for commercial and residential spaces. Made with purpose and without compromise, Interface flooring brings more sophisticated design, more performance, more innovation, and more climate progress to interior spaces. A decades-long pioneer in sustainability, Interface remains "all in” on becoming a restorative business. Today, the company is focusing on carbon reductions, not offsets, as it works toward achieving its verified science-based targets by 2030 and its goal to become a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, nora by Interface at nora.com, FLOR at FLOR.com, and the company’s sustainability journey at interface.com/sustainability.

