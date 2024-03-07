Introducing Ask Redfin, an AI-Powered Tool to Quickly Answer Questions About For-Sale Homes

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Today Redfin (redfin.com) announced the beta launch of Ask Redfin, a generative AI-powered virtual assistant that quickly answers homebuyers’ questions about for-sale homes. House hunters can now use Ask Redfin to learn about a listing, such as whether there’s an upcoming open house, monthly homeowners association fees, what school district the home is in and much more. Anyone searching via the Redfin iPhone app in the U.S. can opt in to the Ask Redfin beta.

Redfin created the feature to help homebuyers easily find the information they care about within a home’s listing details, local market conditions, nearby schools, touring availability and more. Ask Redfin answers questions about home amenities (does this house have air conditioning?), market conditions (what do homes in this area typically sell for?), and zoning (can I build an ADU?), among other topics. It’s integrated with Redfin's support team, so homebuyers can be quickly connected to a licensed real estate agent if their question goes beyond the details of the listing, such as how to make an offer or to get an agent's opinion on the market value of a home.

"When you’re house-hunting, details about all the homes you’re considering start to blur together,” said Dallas Redfin Premier Agent Casi Fricks. "Ask Redfin will be an asset to buyers looking for fast answers 24/7. And, if a buyer wants to take next steps, get more expert insights or discuss their options, they’re quickly connected to an agent who can help.”

Ask Redfin uses large language models to tap nearly all of the publicly available information on a home’s listing page and beyond to respond to queries.

"We include an enormous amount of data on every listing you find on Redfin because homebuyers deserve as much insight into a home as possible,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin Senior Vice President of Product and Design. "Ask Redfin makes it easy and effortless for customers to find the information they want to know.”

People using the latest version of the Redfin iPhone app to search for homes in about a dozen U.S. metros—including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Washington, D.C., among others—will automatically see Ask Redfin when they view a listing. Redfin iPhone app users searching for homes outside of those areas can opt-in to the experience by logging into their account, visiting the My Redfin section of the app and selecting "Try Ask Redfin.” This will turn on Ask Redfin for use on any U.S. listing, regardless of where the home is located. Redfin plans to make Ask Redfin visible by default in more markets and available on additional platforms in the future, and the company is encouraging homebuyers to share feedback as they try the beta version.

