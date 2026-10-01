Orbit Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0M7Q9 / ISIN: INE628H01015
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02.10.2026 00:50:01
Intuitive Machines vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Can Send Your Returns Into Orbit in 2026?
Are you looking to capitalize on the next frontier of human expansion? Comparing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) offers a glimpse into two distinct paths within the commercial space race.
Intuitive Machines focuses on cislunar (a term for the space between Earth and the Moon) infrastructure and moon landings, while Rocket Lab provides reliable launch services and spacecraft manufacturing. Both companies represent high-risk, high-reward opportunities in a rapidly evolving market for orbital and lunar services. They are being compared because they dominate the emerging commercial space economy.
Intuitive Machines provides spacecraft, network connections, and infrastructure-as-a-service for the defense industry and commercial sectors. It serves customers across the space domain, including civil and national security missions. The company maintains a significant customer concentration, with one major customer accounting for nearly 78% of revenues, which adds concentration risk to the business.
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|Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-
|12,50
|-0,21%
|Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
|63,00
|0,48%
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