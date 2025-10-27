Medtronic Aktie
WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
|
27.10.2025 13:40:00
Intuitive Surgical vs. Medtronic: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has dominated the market for robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) devices for the better part of the last 20 years, with little competition to speak of in many of the indications where it's approved. However, that is changing; the medical device specialist will face more challengers than it has before.One of them will be Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), which is racing toward regulatory clearance in the U.S. for its own robotic device, the Hugo system. With these two medical device giants about to go head-to-head, which is the better buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!