17.10.2024 10:47:00
Investing In Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Can Be Risky, but Buying This Global X ETF Might Be a Great Way to Do It
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be one of the greatest financial opportunities for investors in a generation. Over the last two years alone, companies that supply data center hardware components like chips and networking equipment have created trillions of dollars in value, led by Nvidia.But other segments of the AI industry like software, cloud services, and platform technologies could be poised to generate even more value than the hardware space in the years to come. Cathie Wood from Ark Investment Management believes AI software companies (for example) could eventually generate $8 in revenue for every $1 they spend on data center chips. However, previous technological revolutions (especially the rise of the internet) have taught investors that picking winners and losers can be extremely difficult. That's why buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a high concentration of AI stocks might be a safer bet than building a portfolio of individual companies.
