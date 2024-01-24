|
Invibes Advertising : Sales growth of 14% in Q4 2023.
|
Invibes Advertising NV
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Development of Sales
Press release
Sales growth of 14% in Q4 2023
London, 24th January 2024 - INVIBES ADVERTISING (Invibes), an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, has published its sales figures for the 4th quarter and the 2023 financial year.
Breakdown of consolidated sales by quarter
14% growth in sales Q4 2023
In Q4 2023, Invibes recorded a sales growth of +14%, confirming the upward trend seen in Q3 2023, after two quarters of decline.
The double-digit growth seen in the last quarter enabled Invibes to record a total growth of +3% over 2023.
The year 2023 has been divided into two phases:
Breakdown of consolidated sales by country maturity
Unaudited consolidated figures, €m
(2) Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium
(3) Sweden, Norway, Denmark, South Africa, Netherlands, UAE, Poland, Czech Republic
The second half of the year saw a good momentum across all markets.
Confirmation of target of positive EBITDA in 2023
Considering this new quarter of growth and benefiting from the cost-cutting measures implemented at the end of 2022, Invibes confirms that it will post positive EBITDA in 2023.
Sustained growth targeted for 2024
On the strength of its tried and tested foundations and buoyed by 2023 which confirmed the robustness of its model, Invibes is approaching 2024 with renewed confidence.
Committed to pursuing its innovation-led investment strategy, enabling it to remain at the forefront of its sector and stand out as a unique player in the digital advertising ecosystem, Invibes targets a sustained growth for 2024.
Next publication: 2023 annual results on 27 March 2024, after the close of trading.
About Invibes Advertising Invibes Advertising (Invibes) is an international technology company specialising in digital advertising innovation.
Founded on the philosophy that advertising efficiency comes from being truly innovative and naturally engaging to users, Invibes has developed an integrated technology platform for brands to reach consumers through impactful in-feed advertising.
Invibes delivers advertising that creates positive attention by harnessing the power of big data, innovative in-feed formats, wide reach and extensive intelligence services.
Pioneering the way in sustainable advertising, Invibes also offers a unique solution to offset campaign emissions through its Carbon-Neutral label.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people. At Invibes we strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and #GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316)
Read our latest press releases at: https://www.invibes.com/investors.html
Follow the latest news about Invibes Advertising on: LinkedIn @Invibes AdvertisingX @Invibes_adv
Financial & Corporate Contacts:
Kris Vlaemynck, co-CEO
kris.vlaemynck@invibes.com
