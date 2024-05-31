Invitation to a presentation to investors of a EUR 10 million public offering of Invalda INVL bonds

Invalda INVL invites shareholders, investors, analysts and all those interested to the presentation of a EUR 10 million public bond offering on 6 June 2024 at 4 p.m. The presentation will take place remotely and in English.

Invalda INVL CEO Darius Šulnis and INVL Asset Management CEO Paulius Žurauskas will speak about the bond issue of the public offering as of 3 June 2024 and its objectives. After that, they will answer participants’ questions.

Questions may be submitted in advance in English by e-mail to egle.dziugyte@sb.lt or via the registration link.

How to join the online event

We kindly ask all those who wish to participate in the video conference to register here . Once you have successfully registered, you will receive a link to connect. The video conference will be recorded and the recording will be posted on Invalda INVL's website https://www.invaldainvl.com in the Investors section as well as on the YouTube pages of the company and of Nasdaq Baltic.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com