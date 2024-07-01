01.07.2024 13:30:00

Invitation to presentation of Hexatronic's Q2 report 2024

Press release
July 1, 2024

Hexatronic will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of 2024 on Tuesday, July 16, at 07:00 am CEST. A webcast presentation with CEO Henrik Larsson Lyon, CFO Pernilla Lindén, and Deputy CEO Martin Åberg will be held the same day at 10.00 am CEST.

Please use the link below to follow the webcast presentation. During the webcast, participants will have the opportunity to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/hexatronic-group-q2-report-2024

To participate via the telephone conference, please register at the link below.
After registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. During the telephone conference, you will have the opportunity to ask oral questions.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048745

The webcast will be available on Hexatronic's website after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:
Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, + 46 702 90 99 55



Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We work with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading-edge, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

