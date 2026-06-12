IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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12.06.2026 12:20:00
IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave Are Surging Again. Is Quantum Computing Finally Real?
After a rough stretch, quantum computing stocks are hot once again. Though they've retreated somewhat in the last week, shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) have gained 50% or more from the end of March.So, what's going on? And is now the time to buy?The computer or smartphone that you're likely reading this article on is a classical machine. Every piece of data that it stores and processes is held in binary bits, which can only have two states: 1 or 0. Quantum computers process information using qubits, which eventually land in one of those two states. But during the computational phase, qubits exist in a state of quantum superposition, in which their values are neither 1 nor 0, but probability amplitudes that can be positive or negative. This property allows them to perform calculations in a way that is entirely different from how traditional computers do, and could one day let these machines rapidly solve certain types of extremely complex problems that would take even today's best supercomputers thousands of years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|IonQ-Aktie deutlich fester: Quantencomputing-Spezialist wächst dynamisch und übertrifft Markterwartungen (finanzen.at)
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)