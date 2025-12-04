Quantum Computing Aktie
IonQ Is Yesterday's News: Buy This Quantum Computing Stock Instead
There's no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) has gotten the bulk of the attention in the tech world over the past few years, but another rising technology is picking up steam: quantum computing. In simple terms, quantum computing is the use of quantum physics to solve complex problems in ways traditional computers can't.One quantum computing company that's been receiving a lot of attention is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Since the start of 2024, the stock is up 280%, even after declining more than 40% since mid-October of this year.Despite its recent slide, many investors believe that IonQ is one of the better pure-play quantum computing stocks in the market. Although I don't disagree with that sentiment, I believe that investors looking to take advantage of quantum computing advancements are better off investing in Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
