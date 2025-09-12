IonQ Aktie
IonQ Stock Rises 16% On Oxford Ionics Acquisition Clearance
(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) shares climbed 16.34 percent to $54.74 on Friday, gaining $7.69, after the company announced it had received UK Investment Security Unit regulatory clearance for its acquisition of Oxford Ionics. With all deal conditions now satisfied, IonQ expects to close the acquisition in the near term. The stock opened at $47.30 and traded between $47.15 and $56.07, compared with a prior close of $47.05 on the NYSE. Trading volume surged to 45.3 million shares, well above the average of 19.3 million. IonQ now trades within a 52-week range of $7.40 to $56.07.
