07.01.2026 16:19:55

IP Group's Portfolio Company Plans To Terminate Opera-T Phase 3 Study

(RTTNews) - IP Group Plc (IOOA.F), Wednesday announced that portfolio company Pulmocide Ltd has taken the decision to terminate its Opera-T Phase 3 Study with opelconazole in refractory Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis.

Following this decision, Pulmocide will conduct a thorough review of the unblinded data from this trial to determine potential next steps for the program.

With this move, the Group expects to significantly reduce the carrying value of this asset and will conduct further work as part of the year end process to fully evaluate the appropriate level of this adjustment.

