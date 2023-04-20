IperionX Green Hydrogen Market Assessment

IperionX Limited ("IperionX”) (Nasdaq | ASX: IPX) is pleased to release a presentation on green hydrogen and the critical importance of titanium metal to successfully scale this high growth market.

Green hydrogen production is forecast to surge by over 1,000x by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for clean energy, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and record government incentives to accelerate the scale-up of green hydrogen. Titanium is an essential material for the Proton Exchange Membrane electrolyzers used in green hydrogen production and for hydrogen fuel cells that will power automotive, truck and bus transportation, as well as marine, aerospace and military applications.

The attached ‘Green Hydrogen Market Assessment’ presentation highlights that the expected surge in green hydrogen will require very large quantities of titanium - and without significant new investment in new titanium production capacity and far higher rates of titanium recycling - the potential global demand from green hydrogen could be as large as the entire current global titanium market by 2040.

Further, significant U.S. Government incentives, such as the $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which includes up to a $3/kg hydrogen production tax credit and a 30% capital expenditure tax credit, underpin near term growth in green hydrogen, providing opportunities for U.S. regions rich in plentiful renewable energy sources to be amongst the lowest cost global hydrogen producers.

IperionX is in advanced discussions with leading international customers that require low carbon and circular titanium metal for a range of advanced industries, including aerospace, defense, bicycle, luxury watches and jewelry, consumer electronics and automobiles. In addition to these valuable markets, Iperionx is now in commercial discussions with a range of leading international hydrogen companies that want to source low carbon, 100% recycled titanium for green hydrogen electroyzers and fuel cells.

Titanium metal for green hydrogen is currently sourced over long distances from high carbon supply chains with traceability issues. To ensure the hydrogen economy is more affordable and more sustainable, the U.S. needs to re-shore low carbon titanium production and close the loop of the supply chain by recycling titanium metal.

IperionX’s patented titanium technologies provides a pathway to low carbon, sustainable production of titanium metal, using 100% scrap titanium as feedstock. IperionX already produces high quality titanium powder from titanium scrap at an industrial pilot production facility in Utah, U.S.

To meet the demand for sustainable and lower cost titanium metal, IperionX has advanced plans to build a larger Titanium Demonstration Facility in Halifax County, Virginia. Once commissioned, IperionX has well-defined plans to rapidly scale the capacity of this innovative titanium production facility - in a low risk, modular fashion.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon titanium for advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX holds an exclusive option to acquire breakthrough titanium technologies that can produce titanium products that are low carbon and fully circular. IperionX is producing titanium metal powders from titanium scrap at its operational pilot facility in Utah, and intends to scale production at a Titanium Demonstration Facility in Virginia. IperionX holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan Project, which has the largest JORC resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon rich mineral sands in the U.S.A.

